Lowering the price of Russian oil — what the EU decided

As the media managed to find out, official Brussels will not independently reduce the maximum price for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel, since this initiative will most likely not be supported by the G7.
The EU will not lower the price ceiling for Russian oil for now
What is important to understand is that the draft of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia included a proposal to lower the upper limit on the price of Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel.
According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a decision on this matter should be made together with G7 allies.
They intend to discuss all the details in detail during the upcoming G7 summit in Canada on June 17.
However, according to insiders of Ukrainian journalists, no significant breakthroughs in this matter should be expected:
Another insider issued an identical warning.
According to him, during the Coreper meeting on June 16, the need for coordination with the G7 on limiting the price of Russian oil was emphasized, with representatives of member states expressing concern about lowering the maximum price.
