Putin apologizes to Aliyev after shooting down Azerbaijani plane
Putin apologizes to Aliyev after shooting down Azerbaijani plane

Putin
Source:  online.ua

On December 28, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the wake of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan.

Points of attention

  • Russia has not yet admitted its guilt, but has expressed condolences to the families of the dead and injured.
  • Azerbaijan has hired international consultants to investigate the plane crash and suspended flights to some Russian cities.
  • Official Baku acknowledged "external influence" as a possible cause of the disaster.

Putin did not admit Russia's guilt, but asked for forgiveness

According to the Kremlin press service, the conversation between the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation and the leader of Azerbaijan took place at Putin's initiative.

Politicians discussed in detail issues related to the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

Vladimir Putin apologized for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace, and once again expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The conversation noted that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft, which was strictly on schedule, repeatedly tried to land at the airport in Grozny, the Kremlin reports.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian dictator did not hide from Aliyev that Russian air defenses were trying to shoot down drones over Grozny, where the plane was flying at the time.

According to Putin, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport). Currently, primary investigative actions are underway, and civilian and military specialists are being questioned.

Currently, two employees of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan are in Grozny, where they are working together with representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. The relevant services of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are also closely cooperating at the scene of the disaster near the city of Aktau.

Photo: screenshot

Azerbaijan announces preliminary cause of plane crash

Official Baku has acknowledged "external influence" as the preliminary cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan, but has not yet provided any specifics.

According to passengers and flight attendants, they heard the sounds of explosions during the flight over Grozny, which may indicate an armed attack on the plane.

It is also indicated that the aircraft crew did everything possible to make an optimal landing and save the lives of most of the people on board.

Azerbaijan has hired international consultants to investigate the plane crash and has suspended flights to some Russian cities until the investigation is complete.

In addition, it is emphasized that the country's authorities currently expect Russia to publicly admit its guilt for the crime committed.

