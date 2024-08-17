The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, appointed his first cousin, Anna Tsivilova, as the secretary of state, the deputy defense minister of the country.

Putin appoints relatives to key positions in Russia's leadership

The corresponding decree was published by the Kremlin Chancellery.

In this position, Hanna Tsivilyova will be responsible for relations between the Ministry of Defense and the Federal Assembly and other authorities.

Order on the appointment of Tsivilova

Tsivilova's maiden name was Putina.

Anna Tsivilyova

In addition, Putin's great-niece owns the large coal company "Kolmar" and heads the "Defenders of the Fatherland" support fund for soldiers who fought in Ukraine, created by Putin's decree.

New personnel reshuffles in the aggressor country of Russia

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, fired 4 deputy ministers of defense in June and replaced them with a "close relative", the son of the former prime minister of Russia and an economist.

We are talking about Anna Tsivilova and Pavel Fradkov, as well as First Deputy Minister of Defense Leonid Gornin. Share

What is important to understand is that Tsivilyova is Putin's first cousin, the wife of the recently appointed Minister of Energy Serhiy Tsivilyov.

5 years ago, she was a member of the Council on Guardianship and Care in the Social Sphere under the Government of the Russian Federation.

As for Fradkov, he is the son of former Russian Prime Minister and director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FSI) Mikhail Fradkov.