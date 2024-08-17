The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, appointed his first cousin, Anna Tsivilova, as the secretary of state, the deputy defense minister of the country.
Points of attention
- The appointment of Putin's relative Anna Tsivilova as deputy defense minister highlights the issue of corruption and authoritarianism in Russia.
- The increasing influence of Putin's friends and family in key government positions raises concerns about nepotism and lack of transparency in the Russian government.
- The appointment of relatives to influential positions may indicate a systemic problem within the government, compromising the integrity of decision-making processes.
- The appointment of Anna Tsivilova, along with others close to Putin, points to a concerning trend of consolidating power and control within a small circle of associates.
- The reshuffling of personnel within the Russian defense ministry, including the appointment of close relatives, underscores the need for greater accountability and oversight in Russian governance.
Putin appoints relatives to key positions in Russia's leadership
The corresponding decree was published by the Kremlin Chancellery.
In this position, Hanna Tsivilyova will be responsible for relations between the Ministry of Defense and the Federal Assembly and other authorities.
Tsivilova's maiden name was Putina. She is the wife of the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Serhiy Tsivilyov, who previously headed the Kemerovo region.
In addition, Putin's great-niece owns the large coal company "Kolmar" and heads the "Defenders of the Fatherland" support fund for soldiers who fought in Ukraine, created by Putin's decree.
New personnel reshuffles in the aggressor country of Russia
The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, fired 4 deputy ministers of defense in June and replaced them with a "close relative", the son of the former prime minister of Russia and an economist.
What is important to understand is that Tsivilyova is Putin's first cousin, the wife of the recently appointed Minister of Energy Serhiy Tsivilyov.
5 years ago, she was a member of the Council on Guardianship and Care in the Social Sphere under the Government of the Russian Federation.
As for Fradkov, he is the son of former Russian Prime Minister and director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FSI) Mikhail Fradkov.
