Russia withdrew part of its troops from the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine to stop the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna. Politico writes about this with reference to the words of the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhovy.

Putin lacks the troops in Russia to stop the Armed Forces

Russia has redeployed some of its units from Zaporizhia and Kherson regions in the south of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhova told reporters. Share

As of the evening of August 13, it is not known for certain exactly how many Russian invaders were relocated across the border.

According to Lykhovy, it was a "relatively small" number of units.

What is important to understand is that currently the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has decided to transfer personnel to "other directions, including Kursk."

The spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" also emphasized that the enemy has concentrated a large number of personnel, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia region, and the number of units they are redeploying is relatively small.

It is still necessary to understand whether this is not a smoke screen, — explained Dmytro Lykhova. Share

The publication Politico also draws attention to the fact that the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation raised morale in Ukraine and gave additional impetus to Western allies who want Kyiv to change the battlefield in their favor.

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region

On the evening of August 13, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi shared the new data.

He reported on the development of events in Kurshchyna to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

According to Sirskyi, despite the difficult and intense fighting, the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region continues.

During today's day, our troops advanced in separate directions from one to three kilometers. We took control over 40 km² and today 74 points are under our control. Battles are being fought along the entire front line. The situation, given the high intensity of hostilities, is under control. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces