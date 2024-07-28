Putin began to threaten the United States over the deployment of missiles in Germany — video

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatens the United States over plans to place American long-range missiles on German territory.
Points of attention
- Russian dictator Putin announced the alleged final stage of development of medium- and shorter-range strike systems and readiness for mirror measures.
- The US plans to deploy missiles in Germany, noting the support of this decision by the German foreign minister.
- Germany is convinced that the placement of American missiles will help ensure the security of the country and its partners in the region.
Putin made another threat to the USA
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Putin, at the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, said that there will be important Russian state and military facilities within the range of American missiles that can be deployed in Germany.
Instead, the approach time of the missiles, "which in the future can also be equipped with nuclear warheads", will be about 10 minutes.
In addition, Putin claims that the development of a number of medium- and shorter-range strike systems is in the final stages.
Deployment of US missiles in Germany
It will be recalled that earlier in the White House it was announced that in 2026, the USA will begin deploying long-range strike systems, including hypersonic weapons, to Germany. In particular, we are talking about SM-6 and Tomahawk missiles.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock supported the US plans.
Burbok said that Putin violated disarmament treaties and the common European peace architecture many years ago.
She said that Putin is constantly expanding his arsenal, which threatens Europe. According to her, Germany can protect itself and its Baltic partners in this way.
