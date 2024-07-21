Burbok supported the deployment of US missiles on German territory

Burbok supported the deployment of American missiles on German territory

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, stated, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is constantly expanding the arsenal that threatens freedom in Europe. Therefore, it is necessary to use additional countermeasures for protection.

We must protect ourselves and our Baltic partners from this, including through increased deterrence and additional countermeasures, Burbok said.

According to her, not doing so would be not only irresponsible, but also naive "in the face of the icy and prudent Kremlin."

Burbok said that Putin violated disarmament treaties and the common European peace architecture many years ago.

The publication writes that although Germany wants different relations with the Russian Federation, at the moment, according to Burbok, Putin's Russia is the biggest security threat both to Germany and to peace in Europe.

The people of Ukraine protect this world every day, Annalena Berbok added.

Germany is considering the possibility of sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Germany may send a fourth battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine as allies scramble to deliver the equipment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has urgently requested to repel a new Russian attack.

According to Bloomberg, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Patriot battery will be in addition to the three that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has already promised, most recently in April. According to them, Germany has not yet made a final decision.

The government in Berlin actively promoted efforts to consolidate air defense capabilities among Ukraine's allies as the dynamics of the war shifted in favor of Russia. Moscow's forces have struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure and launched continuous attacks on Kharkiv as part of a renewed offensive.