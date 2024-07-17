Germany plans to halve military aid to Ukraine in 2025
Source:  Reuters

The German government will reduce military aid to Ukraine to 4 billion euros in 2025.

Points of attention

  • The German government is trying to plug a budget hole by cutting military aid to Ukraine after its economic growth was slower than expected.
  • Germany will also allocate €10 million for the reconstruction of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital in Kyiv, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.
  • Germany's plans for helping Ukraine are changing in the context of creating a special fund for the modernisation of the army and the achievement of NATO's defence spending target of 2% of GDP.

Germany will reduce military aid to Ukraine to €4 billion

The German economy avoided recession in early 2024, but growth was slower than expected. Therefore, according to the publication, the government of Germany, like Great Britain and France, is trying to close the budget hole.

Next year's budget will be less generous for Ukraine, as the government will cut military aid to the country to €4 billion euros from about €8 billion in 2024, the report said.

It should be noted that a few days after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the "Zeitenwende" ("historical turning point").

The Zeitenwende called for creating a special fund of 100 billion euros to modernize the army and meet NATO's defence spending benchmark of 2% of gross domestic product.

Germany will allocate €10 million for the "Okhmatdyt" hospital's reconstruction after Russian missile hit

Children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" was destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike on July 8.

The German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, reported about it.

We should not and will not put up with the fact that this place of healing for children with cancer no longer exists in Ukraine, the minister added.

Thus, the allocated money, together with the funds of other donors, will be directed to the quick return of the hospital to working condition and preparation of the building for operation in winter.

It concerns the repair and maintenance of hospital facades, treatment rooms, and electricity and heat supply.

