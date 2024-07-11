Ukraine receives new military package from Lithuania

This year, Lithuania has already allocated €115 million to help Ukraine.

Lithuania provided military aid to Ukraine for €115 million in 2024

On July 11, Ukraine received a new military aid from Lithuania.

The new aid package includes:

clamshells;

cartridges 5.56x45 mm;

drones.

🇱🇹 continues to provide military assistance to 🇺🇦



Today anti-drones, 5.56x45mm ammunition & folding cots have been delivered to @GeneralStaffUA



Lithuania's support to Ukraine is long-term & amounts to €1 bn



🇱🇹 will keep this momentum going — until victory ✌️ pic.twitter.com/JPZTudkTN1 — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) July 11, 2024

It should be noted that this year, Lithuania handed over to our country M113 armoured per armoured carriers, winter equipment, 155-mm ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, M577 armoured per armoured carriers, drone protection systems and other weapons.

Vilnius provides Kyiv with long-term support for € 1billion.

About €115 million have already been provided this year, and we hope that this dynamic will continue, the message says. Share

Ukraine to receive a new $500 million military aid package from Canada

During a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau condemned the recent Russian missile strike on Ukraine.

The head of the Canadian government emphasized that his country is ready to provide the necessary medical support to victims of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, and also announced a new, additional package of military support for Ukraine for 500 million Canadian dollars.

The leaders discussed Ukraine's defence needs and coordinated cooperation within the fighter coalition.