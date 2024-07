Украина получила от Литвы пакет военной помощи. Что туда вошло

🇱🇹 continues to provide military assistance to 🇺🇦



Today anti-drones, 5.56x45mm ammunition & folding cots have been delivered to @GeneralStaffUA



Lithuania's support to Ukraine is long-term & amounts to €1 bn



🇱🇹 will keep this momentum going — until victory ✌️ pic.twitter.com/JPZTudkTN1