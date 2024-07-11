Ukraine to receive new $500 million military aid package from Canada

During a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington on July 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the recent Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Canada will provide new military aid to Ukraine

The head of the Canadian government emphasized that his country is ready to provide the necessary medical support to victims of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv and also announced a new, additional package of military support for Ukraine in the amount of 500 million Canadian dollars.

Our people need to hear this. I appreciate your help with the additional defence package. This will strengthen our heroes on the battlefield. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The leaders discussed Ukraine's defence needs and coordinated cooperation within the fighter coalition.

The President discussed expanding Ukrainian pilots' training missions. The parties exchanged views on the possibility of additional training for Ukrainian pilots on Canadian flight simulators and holding one of the thematic meetings in Canada based on the results of the first Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy met with several leaders of NATO countries

On July 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, new Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer and new Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof in Washington.

In particular, during the meeting with Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyi emphasized the urgent need to supply Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

During a meeting with the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, Zelenskyy thanked the country's government for its unwavering support.

Thank you for being with us since the beginning of the full scale Russian invasion. Thank you for all the military and financial packages and support. In the morning, I read your messages about permission to use your very powerful and high-quality Storm Shadow missiles against military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation. We are very grateful!

Also in Washington, Zelenskyy met for the first time with the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof.