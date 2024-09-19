Russia plans to increase the production of drones against the background of the war with Ukraine. For this purpose, the aggressor country plans to create almost fifty special centers.

Putin dreamed of a tenfold increase in the production of UAVs

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, boastfully said that last year Russian soldiers were allegedly given more than 140,000 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types manufactured by the Russian Federation.

This year, the production of drones is planned to increase several times, and to be more precise, almost 10 times. In addition, the line of unmanned systems is being expanded, unmanned boats are being created, — the head of the Kremlin falsely added.

Putin stated that the main task is to "produce a wide range of drones and set up production as quickly as possible."

They want to carry out work on the design, testing and mass production of drones in Russia in special research and production centers. By 2030, it is planned to create 48 such sites in various regions.

Despite the sanctions, Russia uses Dutch equipment

The publication Trouw conducted an investigation and found that Russian drones have chips produced on an ASML machine. This is old equipment, released in the late 90s.

Russia has at least one old chip-making machine made by Dutch manufacturer ASML to produce chips used in drones, tanks and missiles, an investigation by Trouw has revealed.

Although the machine is old, it can produce chips for modern weapons. They were found in Russian kamikaze drones that were shot down in Ukraine.