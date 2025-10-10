Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, spoke to reporters in Dushanbe following his visit to Tajikistan. During the event, Putin said that Russia is testing new weapons.

Putin brags about new weapons and scolds Zelenskyy

Thus, the Russian dictator brazenly declared that Russia's response to the Tomahawks would be to strengthen its air defense system. Putin also announced the appearance of new weapons in the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation may soon announce a new weapon, the tests are going well.

Putin cynically called Zelenskyy's threats to attack Moscow "a form of staged show."

The dictator says that Russia and the US "remain within the framework of the agreements in Alaska." And indirectly sympathized with Trump for not becoming a Nobel Prize laureate.

The Nobel Peace Prize was sometimes awarded to people who had done nothing for the world, Putin said. The Nobel Committee had lost its authority.

Putin is confident that Trump sincerely seeks a settlement in Ukraine and is doing much to resolve crises that have lasted for decades.