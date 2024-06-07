Putin brings his daughters into politics for his safety and their family's future, Western analysts say

Kremlin dictator Volodymyr began to "drag" his daughters, whom he always tried to avoid, into politics and the Russian information space publicly.

Why does Putin gets his daughters into the public space

Journalists of the publication note that this practice is used by all representatives of the Russian political elite for their safety and to guarantee the future of their children.

It is emphasized that during the international economic forum in Russia, two daughters of the Kremlin dictator Maria Vorontsova and Kateryna Tikhonova gave a speech.

The eldest daughter, 39-year-old Maria Vorontsova, is an endocrinologist. She spoke at the Russian "Davos" on Thursday.

The youngest daughter, 37-year-old Kateryna Tikhonova, is a manager and dancer but will take part in a round table dedicated to the military-industrial complex.

Journalists of the publication remind that European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel once visited the economic forum in Russia. Currently, the guests at the forum are the President of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa, and the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce.

The appearance of two adult daughters of Putin at the same event is the first public incident. Their growing publicity indicates that the children of Putin's allies are playing an important role in business and government, as their parents apparently seek to provide mutual protection. Share

It is noted that in addition to Putin's daughters, other relatives of the Russian elite were also present at the forum, in particular, Ksenia Shoigu — the daughter of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Roman Rotenberg — the son of one of Putin's oldest oligarch friends and partners in hockey, and Aleksandr Vaino — the son of the chief of staff of the leader Kremlin.

Can Putin's daughters inherit power in Russia from their father

At the same time, the article's authors, referring to the words of Ben Noble, associate professor of Russian politics at University College London, emphasize that this does not indicate that Putin's daughters are being prepared to succeed their father.

At the same time, the scientist added that the "increased visibility" of the Russian president's daughters is intended to ensure that they will not be "trampled" when the system "develops and is passed on to the next generation."

It also ensures Putin's survival if circumstances force him to relinquish power.

Political scientist Ekaterina Shulman said in an interview with the Bloomberg agency that, in her opinion, Putin's allies seek to drag their children "into the system" in case things go badly since the sanctions will make it impossible for them to go to school and work in Western countries.