Zelenskyy names Putin's following possible goals in Europe — video

The following targets of Russian aggression may be the Baltic states, Poland or the Balkans. Even Europe is not enough for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy named the sequence of Russia's possible following goals

They are once again trying to reshape Europe by force, and they say that certain peoples allegedly "do not deserve" to exist independently. All this is directed against Ukraine today but will be directed against others tomorrow. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy named the sequence of Russia's possible next goals. In his opinion, it can be the Baltic States, Poland, the Balkans and beyond.

This Russian regime does not recognize borders, even Europe is not enough for it, it has already destroyed Syria and chaotic the Sahel, it invests in terror and undermines life where it can reach, where it does not meet resistance, — said President Zelenskyy.

The possibility of expanding the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

It will be recalled that the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated that the Russian regime will not stop in Ukraine in case of victory in the war.

According to Estonian intelligence, Russia is already preparing for a new war, which could happen within the next 10 years. A direct conflict with NATO is not excluded.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Russia poses no threat to the Alliance's member states. According to him, NATO remains the strongest military force in the world.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) noted that the Kremlin dictator's false statements are aimed at disrupting Ukraine's defence efforts and aid from Western partners.