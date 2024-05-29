Putin cancelled army games in Russia due to criticism fear, UK intelligence says

British spies decided to find out why the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, unexpectedly cancelled the annual international military games and the famous tank biathlon competition held during the event.
Russia's authorities fear criticism of civilians during the war against Ukraine
The UK Ministry of Defence noted that the annual Russian International Army Games will not occur in 2024, but the Russian Ministry of Defence refuses to comment on this officially.
It is important to understand that the event also did not occur last year.
During the last International Army Games in 2022, 6,000 participants from 37 countries participated.
In addition, it is emphasized that there is also a real possibility that, due to the defeats in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is agitated by the lack of qualified military personnel and equipment will jeopardize Russia's consistent dominance in the competition.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 29, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.05.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 505,100 (+1,300) people,
tanks — 7,700 (+8) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 14,891 (+33) units,
artillery systems — 13,066 (+37) units,
MLRS − 1,087 (+2) units,
air defence system − 815 (+0) units,
aircraft — 357 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,510 (+28) units,
cruise missiles — 2,222 (+0) units,
warships/boats — 27 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 17,796 (+56) units,
special equipment — 2,142 (+20) units.
