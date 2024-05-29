Putin cancelled army games in Russia due to criticism fear, UK intelligence says

British spies decided to find out why the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, unexpectedly cancelled the annual international military games and the famous tank biathlon competition held during the event.

Russia's authorities fear criticism of civilians during the war against Ukraine

The UK Ministry of Defence noted that the annual Russian International Army Games will not occur in 2024, but the Russian Ministry of Defence refuses to comment on this officially.

It is important to understand that the event also did not occur last year.

During the last International Army Games in 2022, 6,000 participants from 37 countries participated.

Russia likely canceled the games to avoid criticism of the event as a trivial wartime activity that diverted military efforts from the war in Ukraine, and to avoid a possible reduction in participation by other countries, British intelligence said. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that there is also a real possibility that, due to the defeats in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is agitated by the lack of qualified military personnel and equipment will jeopardize Russia's consistent dominance in the competition.

