Putin cynically accused Ukraine of terrorism amid deadly Russian attacks on civilians
Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

At a meeting with the Russian government on June 4, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely accused Ukraine of terrorist acts and fabricated gigantic losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a special operation in Kursk.

  • Putin's accusations of terrorism against Ukraine are unsupported and manipulative, lacking evidence of involvement.
  • The fabricated losses and retreat scenarios painted by Putin aim to vilify Ukraine while distracting from Russian attacks on civilians.
  • The Kremlin's narrative seeks to paint the Ukrainian government as a terrorist organization, diverting attention from Russia's aggression.

The bloody Kremlin dictator declared that “the Kyiv regime, already illegitimate, is degenerating into a terrorist organization.”

The bombing of trains in the Bryansk and Kursk regions is, of course, a terrorist act, a targeted attack on civilians, Putin says, although there is no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in this event.

Putin invented that the decisions about the terrorist attacks on the railway in the Bryansk and Kursk regions "were made in Ukraine at the political level."

The Kremlin dictator also cynically lies about Ukraine's huge losses on the front, especially in Kursk, and its retreat in all directions. Therefore, Ukraine is allegedly trying to intimidate the Russian Federation with terrorist attacks.

Putin also touched on the topic of the "truce" proposed by the Russian delegation in Istanbul: Ukraine would allegedly use this time for forced mobilization, stockpiling weapons, and preparing terrorist attacks.

Power is more important to the Kiev regime than the peace and lives of Ukrainians, whom they do not consider their own people, Putin dreams.

