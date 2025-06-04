At a meeting with the Russian government on June 4, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely accused Ukraine of terrorist acts and fabricated gigantic losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a special operation in Kursk.

Putin cynically accused Ukraine of terrorism

The bloody Kremlin dictator declared that “the Kyiv regime, already illegitimate, is degenerating into a terrorist organization.”

The bombing of trains in the Bryansk and Kursk regions is, of course, a terrorist act, a targeted attack on civilians, Putin says, although there is no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in this event.

Putin invented that the decisions about the terrorist attacks on the railway in the Bryansk and Kursk regions "were made in Ukraine at the political level."

The Kremlin dictator also cynically lies about Ukraine's huge losses on the front, especially in Kursk, and its retreat in all directions. Therefore, Ukraine is allegedly trying to intimidate the Russian Federation with terrorist attacks. Share

Putin also touched on the topic of the "truce" proposed by the Russian delegation in Istanbul: Ukraine would allegedly use this time for forced mobilization, stockpiling weapons, and preparing terrorist attacks.