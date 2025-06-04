Zelenskyy publicly addressed Putin with a new proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is offering Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a ceasefire until they meet in person. The Ukrainian leader says he is ready for face-to-face talks literally any day now.
- A quick meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could benefit both Kyiv and Moscow if they truly desire an end to the conflict.
- The ceasefire is contingent on understanding and progress in the dialogue; otherwise, it will be lifted on the same day.
What Zelensky offers Putin
As the head of state noted, he is always ready to meet — on any day.
In addition, the choice of the location of the negotiations also remains with Moscow.
According to the head of state, if he realizes that there is a chance to continue the dialogue, and Russia is ready to take appropriate de-escalation steps, then the ceasefire can be extended.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this could be done with American monitoring and guarantees of mediation from the United States.
The Ukrainian leader also emphasized: if Putin does not want a long ceasefire, then he is ready for a meeting as early as June 5.
According to the Ukrainian president, both Kyiv and Moscow would benefit from such a quick meeting if they really want the war to end.
