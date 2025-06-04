Zelenskyy publicly addressed Putin with a new proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is offering Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a ceasefire until they meet in person. The Ukrainian leader says he is ready for face-to-face talks literally any day now.

What Zelensky offers Putin

As the head of state noted, he is always ready to meet — on any day.

In addition, the choice of the location of the negotiations also remains with Moscow.

We propose a meeting starting on Monday, any day. Why a ceasefire before the leaders' meeting, because we will meet and if there is no understanding, no desire for de-escalation and no views on how to end it, then the ceasefire will end on the same day. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, if he realizes that there is a chance to continue the dialogue, and Russia is ready to take appropriate de-escalation steps, then the ceasefire can be extended.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this could be done with American monitoring and guarantees of mediation from the United States.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized: if Putin does not want a long ceasefire, then he is ready for a meeting as early as June 5.