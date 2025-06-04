Zelenskyy publicly addressed Putin with a new proposal
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy publicly addressed Putin with a new proposal

What Zelensky offers Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is offering Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a ceasefire until they meet in person. The Ukrainian leader says he is ready for face-to-face talks literally any day now.

Points of attention

  • A quick meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could benefit both Kyiv and Moscow if they truly desire an end to the conflict.
  • The ceasefire is contingent on understanding and progress in the dialogue; otherwise, it will be lifted on the same day.

What Zelensky offers Putin

As the head of state noted, he is always ready to meet — on any day.

In addition, the choice of the location of the negotiations also remains with Moscow.

We propose a meeting starting on Monday, any day. Why a ceasefire before the leaders' meeting, because we will meet and if there is no understanding, no desire for de-escalation and no views on how to end it, then the ceasefire will end on the same day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, if he realizes that there is a chance to continue the dialogue, and Russia is ready to take appropriate de-escalation steps, then the ceasefire can be extended.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this could be done with American monitoring and guarantees of mediation from the United States.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized: if Putin does not want a long ceasefire, then he is ready for a meeting as early as June 5.

According to the Ukrainian president, both Kyiv and Moscow would benefit from such a quick meeting if they really want the war to end.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia lost 453 billion rubles in just one month — the reasons are known
The Kremlin is losing more and more money
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New NATO aid for Ukraine — the US has put forward its condition
The US is in no hurry to approve aid for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia
What is known about the upcoming prisoner exchange?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?