Russia is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from four regions. Then it will supposedly instantly end the war.

Peskov called the condition for ending the Russia's war against Ukraine cynical

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Le Point.

Peskov complained that Ukraine's accession to NATO would allegedly violate Russia's security. Therefore, Moscow wants Ukraine's neutral status and "recognition of reality" on the issue of territories. Share

He also added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin voiced demands for an end to the war back in July.

I don’t know why no one is mentioning this now. Our constitution enshrines four regions (these are Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Luhansk regions — ed.). The Ukrainian army must lay down its arms and leave these territories. If it does so, military operations will cease immediately.

He also acknowledged that Russia does not fully control these areas. It views them as "temporarily occupied."