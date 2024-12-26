Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, has said his country is supposedly seeking to end the war against Ukraine. However, he said that in 2025, Russia "will continue to achieve all the goals of the special military operation."
Putin lied about ending the war against Ukraine
Putin made a new blunder at a press conference following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
During the speech, the dictator was asked whether Russia could end the "conflict" in 2025.
"With your lips and honey to drink. We also strive for an end to the conflict," Putin cynically stated.
He was also asked what he thought about the statements of US President-elect Donald Trump and his team that "the conflict could be frozen if Ukraine's accession to NATO is postponed."
To this, Putin replied that he did not know what the Trump team was talking about and told another lie about Biden.
Putin also, commenting on the question about plans for the next year, stated that he "will solve all the tasks of the SVO" and that this is task number 1.
Putin cynically stated that Slovak Prime Minister Fico mainly talked about a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during their meeting, adding that Slovakia had expressed its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin rages amid new Ukrainian attack
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, responding to the drone attack on Kazan, publicly assured Russians that local authorities would restore everything that was damaged.
"Whoever and no matter how they try to destroy something in our country, they will face many times greater destruction in their own country for it and will regret what they are trying to do in our country," Vladimir Putin shamelessly declared.
Despite this, the Russian dictator did not mention that it was the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, that launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and destroyed thousands of residential buildings in various cities over the course of more than 10 years.
