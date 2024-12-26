Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, has said his country is supposedly seeking to end the war against Ukraine. However, he said that in 2025, Russia "will continue to achieve all the goals of the special military operation."

Putin lied about ending the war against Ukraine

Putin made a new blunder at a press conference following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

During the speech, the dictator was asked whether Russia could end the "conflict" in 2025.

"With your lips and honey to drink. We also strive for an end to the conflict," Putin cynically stated.

He was also asked what he thought about the statements of US President-elect Donald Trump and his team that "the conflict could be frozen if Ukraine's accession to NATO is postponed."

To this, Putin replied that he did not know what the Trump team was talking about and told another lie about Biden.

I only know what Biden told me back in 2021. He suggested that I postpone it for 10-15 years, because it is not ready now. To which I replied that, yes, it is not ready now, but you will prepare it and accept it. For us, what is the difference today or in 10 years. I am not familiar with the statements of the future team, but if so, what is the difference between the current administration and the proposals that you mentioned. There is no difference. Share

Putin also, commenting on the question about plans for the next year, stated that he "will solve all the tasks of the SVO" and that this is task number 1.

At the same time, Putin apparently doubted Russia's ability to win the war. When asked if he believed the war would end in 2025 with a Russian victory, the dictator replied: "I believe in God, and God is with us." Share

Putin cynically stated that Slovak Prime Minister Fico mainly talked about a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during their meeting, adding that Slovakia had expressed its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin rages amid new Ukrainian attack

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, responding to the drone attack on Kazan, publicly assured Russians that local authorities would restore everything that was damaged.

"Whoever and no matter how they try to destroy something in our country, they will face many times greater destruction in their own country for it and will regret what they are trying to do in our country," Vladimir Putin shamelessly declared.

Despite this, the Russian dictator did not mention that it was the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, that launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and destroyed thousands of residential buildings in various cities over the course of more than 10 years.