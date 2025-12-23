The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced its readiness to legally state that Russia does not intend to attack the countries of the European Union or NATO, Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov cynically promises a document on Russia's non-aggression against Europe

Ryabkov initially accused Europe of militarism, and called Russia a peace-loving country.

"We, of course, are not going to attack the EU and NATO countries. Russia does not pursue the aggressive goals attributed to our country," he emphasized and recalled the words of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is ready to record this legally. Share

According to him, "this does not add to optimism" and indicates that even under conditions of a more balanced US policy towards the Russian Federation, "significant risks of a Russia-NATO clash remain due to inadequate hostile actions by European countries."

However, in Europe, if by this term we mean membership in the European Union and the European part of NATO, there are very few who would be ready to build such an architecture not against Russia, but together with our country.

Putin previously threatened Europe with war if Kaliningrad was blockaded. According to him, "actions of this kind would lead to an unprecedented escalation" and expand it "up to a large-scale armed conflict."