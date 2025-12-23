Putin cynically promised to legally record his promise not to attack Europe
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced its readiness to legally state that Russia does not intend to attack the countries of the European Union or NATO, Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Points of attention

  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cynically assures the world that Russia is not going to attack European or NATO countries.
  • Ryabkov accused Europe of belligerence and militarization.

Ryabkov cynically promises a document on Russia's non-aggression against Europe

Ryabkov initially accused Europe of militarism, and called Russia a peace-loving country.

"We, of course, are not going to attack the EU and NATO countries. Russia does not pursue the aggressive goals attributed to our country," he emphasized and recalled the words of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is ready to record this legally.

According to him, "this does not add to optimism" and indicates that even under conditions of a more balanced US policy towards the Russian Federation, "significant risks of a Russia-NATO clash remain due to inadequate hostile actions by European countries."

However, in Europe, if by this term we mean membership in the European Union and the European part of NATO, there are very few who would be ready to build such an architecture not against Russia, but together with our country.

Putin previously threatened Europe with war if Kaliningrad was blockaded. According to him, "actions of this kind would lead to an unprecedented escalation" and expand it "up to a large-scale armed conflict."

At the same time, the Kremlin dictator assured that "there will be no new special operations if Russia is treated with respect and not inflated." Despite his loud statement, he added that Moscow is not going to attack Europe.

