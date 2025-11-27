Putin mocked Trump's "peace plan" and the possibility of Russia attacking Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out about Trump's "peace plan." The Russian dictator called it a "set of discussion questions" that contains "ridiculous points."

Putin mockingly stated that there were no draft peace treaties for Ukraine, only “a set of issues for discussion.”

Russia generally agrees that the US list of points regarding Ukraine can be used as the basis for future agreements.

The draft plan for Ukraine needs to be put in "diplomatic language," as some of the points now sound ridiculous, Putin cynically stated.

Although he hypocritically praised the fact that the US generally takes Russia's position into account, in the opinion of the Russian dictator, "every word of the peace plan regarding Ukraine needs to be sat down and seriously discussed." Share

Putin also hypocritically noted that only "scammers" talk about the risk of Russia attacking Europe, and that this is "lies and nonsense."