Putin mocked Trump's "peace plan" and the possibility of Russia attacking Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin mocked Trump's "peace plan" and the possibility of Russia attacking Europe

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out about Trump's "peace plan." The Russian dictator called it a "set of discussion questions" that contains "ridiculous points."

Points of attention

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin mocks Trump's 'peace plan' on Ukraine, calling it a “set of discussion questions” with “ridiculous points”.
  • Putin dismisses the notion of Russia attacking Europe, labeling it as 'lies and nonsense' and hypocritically stating readiness to discuss European security issues.

Putin called Trump's "peace plan" a "set of questions"

Putin mockingly stated that there were no draft peace treaties for Ukraine, only “a set of issues for discussion.”

Russia generally agrees that the US list of points regarding Ukraine can be used as the basis for future agreements.

The draft plan for Ukraine needs to be put in "diplomatic language," as some of the points now sound ridiculous, Putin cynically stated.

Although he hypocritically praised the fact that the US generally takes Russia's position into account, in the opinion of the Russian dictator, "every word of the peace plan regarding Ukraine needs to be sat down and seriously discussed."

Putin also hypocritically noted that only "scammers" talk about the risk of Russia attacking Europe, and that this is "lies and nonsense."

Russia is ready to state that it has no intention of attacking Europe and is ready to discuss issues of European security and strategic stability with the West.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin rejected the possibility of Russia making concessions in a peace agreement with Ukraine
Ryabkov
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Putin falsely boasted about the successes of the "SVO" in Ukraine
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?