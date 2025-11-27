Putin mocked Trump's "peace plan" and the possibility of Russia attacking Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out about Trump's "peace plan." The Russian dictator called it a "set of discussion questions" that contains "ridiculous points."
Points of attention
- Russian President Vladimir Putin mocks Trump's 'peace plan' on Ukraine, calling it a “set of discussion questions” with “ridiculous points”.
- Putin dismisses the notion of Russia attacking Europe, labeling it as 'lies and nonsense' and hypocritically stating readiness to discuss European security issues.
Putin called Trump's "peace plan" a "set of questions"
Putin mockingly stated that there were no draft peace treaties for Ukraine, only “a set of issues for discussion.”
Russia generally agrees that the US list of points regarding Ukraine can be used as the basis for future agreements.
The draft plan for Ukraine needs to be put in "diplomatic language," as some of the points now sound ridiculous, Putin cynically stated.
Putin also hypocritically noted that only "scammers" talk about the risk of Russia attacking Europe, and that this is "lies and nonsense."
Russia is ready to state that it has no intention of attacking Europe and is ready to discuss issues of European security and strategic stability with the West.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-