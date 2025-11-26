The Russian Foreign Ministry said it welcomed American efforts to find a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine, but stressed that there would be no concessions from Moscow in this regard.

There can be no question of any concessions or any surrender of our approaches to those key points of solving the tasks facing us, including in the context of the "SVO," said Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov.

The day before, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russian officials are trying to hide the Kremlin's unwillingness to compromise on the issue of peace in Ukraine and its commitment to maximalist demands.

Kremlin officials' continued public rejection of peace plans proposed by the United States and Ukraine and repeated statements about the "root causes" of the war demonstrate that the Kremlin remains committed to its original war goals of 2021 and 2022, the Institute for the Study of War emphasized.

They added that "the Kremlin failed to create the conditions for the Russian people to accept anything less than a complete Russian victory in Ukraine."

US President Donald Trump, when asked on November 25 what concessions Moscow is planning to make as part of the peace process he supports, said: "A big concession is that they will stop fighting and not take any more territory."

The Kremlin said on November 26 that it had received the "latest versions" of a peace plan to resolve Russia's war in Ukraine, but that there had not yet been a "serious discussion" about it with the American side.

The peace plan was not discussed in Abu Dhabi. The peace plan has not been discussed in detail with anyone yet. We have seen it, it was given to us, but there has been no discussion yet," said Putin's advisor Yuri Ushakov. He added that the plan was passed on through unofficial channels.

The day before, Trump also announced talks between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and between Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and the Ukrainian side.