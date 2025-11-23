The American Institute for the Study of War has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will soon officially reject US President Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is indicated by recent events in the Russian information space.

What to expect from Putin next?

American analysts have drawn attention to the fact that members of the dictator's team and Russian propaganda are actively shaping the information background to reject Trump's proposed peace plan.

In fact, the Kremlin is preparing its own people for a scenario in which it is not going to accept any alternatives other than the total occupation of Ukraine.

For example, recently, the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Alexei Chepa, began publicly demanding that the new plan fully meet all of Moscow's requirements.

Moreover, he once again stated that Russia's key goal is for any peaceful settlement to be aimed at addressing the alleged "root causes" of its war against Ukraine.

Against this background, Andrei Kolesnik, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense, began to assure Russians that victory in the war was “inevitable.”