Putin plans to reject Trump's peace plan
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin plans to reject Trump's peace plan

What to expect from Putin next?
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

The American Institute for the Study of War has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will soon officially reject US President Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is indicated by recent events in the Russian information space.

Points of attention

  • Russian officials and media are portraying victory in the war as 'inevitable' and indicating Russia's unwillingness to engage in peace talks until its goals on the battlefield are achieved.
  • American analysts warn of escalating tensions as Russia moves towards a more aggressive stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

What to expect from Putin next?

American analysts have drawn attention to the fact that members of the dictator's team and Russian propaganda are actively shaping the information background to reject Trump's proposed peace plan.

In fact, the Kremlin is preparing its own people for a scenario in which it is not going to accept any alternatives other than the total occupation of Ukraine.

For example, recently, the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Alexei Chepa, began publicly demanding that the new plan fully meet all of Moscow's requirements.

Moreover, he once again stated that Russia's key goal is for any peaceful settlement to be aimed at addressing the alleged "root causes" of its war against Ukraine.

Against this background, Andrei Kolesnik, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense, began to assure Russians that victory in the war was “inevitable.”

Russian state TV channels and military media have been broadcasting similar narratives, including that Russia will only participate in a peace plan that addresses the root causes of the war—implying that Russia is not interested in any peace talks until it has achieved its goals on the battlefield.

