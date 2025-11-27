The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, declared that "the fighting in Ukraine will cease when the Armed Forces of Ukraine leave the territories they occupy in Donbas." The Russian dictator also falsely boasted about the fabricated successes of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.
- The article exposes Vladimir Putin's false claims and exaggerations regarding the Russian military successes in the war against Ukraine.
- Desertion in the Ukrainian army poses a serious challenge, leading to a growing gap between recruits and losses.
- The Russian Armed Forces' advancements in southern Ukraine are escalating tensions and threatening a collapse of the front.
Putin invented new military successes of Russia in the war against Ukraine
Putin said this during a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.
"The Ukrainian troops will withdraw from the territories they have occupied — then the hostilities will cease. If they do not withdraw — then we will achieve this through hostilities," the dictator threatens.
Putin also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly lost 47,000 people in the war against the Russian Federation in October.
"Desertion in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is very high, Western media is also talking about it, and Kyiv is unlikely to be able to do anything about it," Putin cynically stated.
More false statements by the Russian dictator regarding the "successes of the SVO":
The main problem for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the growing gap between the number of recruits and losses, minus 10-15 thousand per month.
3,500 Ukrainian soldiers are blocked on the left bank of the Oskol, some already "look like homeless people";
Chervonoarmiysk and Dimitrov are completely surrounded;
Volchansk is almost entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces;
In Siversk, the Russian Armed Forces occupied 1,700 buildings out of 8,000;
The Russian Armed Forces are advancing at a rapid pace across the north of the Zaporizhia region, have reached Gulyaipol and will continue;
The Ukrainian Armed Forces may experience a collapse of the front in the Zaporizhia direction;
The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoarmiysk area are losing their most combat-ready units.
