The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, declared that "the fighting in Ukraine will cease when the Armed Forces of Ukraine leave the territories they occupy in Donbas." The Russian dictator also falsely boasted about the fabricated successes of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

Putin invented new military successes of Russia in the war against Ukraine

Putin said this during a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"The Ukrainian troops will withdraw from the territories they have occupied — then the hostilities will cease. If they do not withdraw — then we will achieve this through hostilities," the dictator threatens.

Putin also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly lost 47,000 people in the war against the Russian Federation in October.

The positive dynamics are maintained in all directions of the North-Eastern Front, and the pace of the offensive is increasing.

"Desertion in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is very high, Western media is also talking about it, and Kyiv is unlikely to be able to do anything about it," Putin cynically stated.

More false statements by the Russian dictator regarding the "successes of the SVO":