Putin cynically rejected Macron's proposal for ceasefire in Ukraine

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has rejected French President, Emmanuel Macron's, proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Olympics in Paris.

Putin found a cynical justification for refusing to end the war against Ukraine

The Kremlin dictator did not hide the fact that his occupation army does not plan to comply with the ‘Olympic truce’ proposed by Macron and will continue the criminal war against Ukraine during the Olympic Games in Paris.

These Olympic principles, including the Olympic truce, are very correct... But few countries in history followed it, with the exception of Ancient Greece,’ Putin cynically stated. Share

The Kremlin dictator added that since the aggressor country was suspended from participating in the Paris Olympics, it does not plan to comply with the principles of the International Olympic Committee.

Today, international sports officials are violating the principles of the Olympic Charter in relation to Russia by not allowing our athletes to participate in the Olympic Games under their flag, with their anthem, but they want us to follow the rules they impose on us. In order to demand something from others, you need to follow the rules yourself,’ Putin said. Share

Will Putin wait for the tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine?

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Region National Police Investigation Department, in his comments to journalists of the FreeDom TV channel, Russian war criminals are currently hunting Ukrainian volunteers and arranging executions of civilians in Vovchansk.

In particular, Ukrainian law enforcement officers managed to take away from Vovchansk a young man who was almost shot by the Russian occupiers, as well as a wounded pensioner.

We figured out who they are a long time ago. But these cases are still shocking. A pensioner in Vovchansk locked himself in his house during enemy shelling and attacks. Russian soldiers knocked on his door, and without waiting for him to open it, they started shooting at the door and shot off the man's finger, Bolvinov notes. Share

In January 2023, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for a tribunal for Putin.

At the beginning of April 2024, at the international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine", 44 states supported the idea of creating a special tribunal.

This is a difficult task. Ukraine understands that it fulfills it not only for itself. Of course, we want to condemn Putin. This is the first time in history that the tribunal against the atomic bomb club, when it is the tribunal against a permanent member of the Security Council,’ explains the executive director of the Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Romantsova. Share

At the end of April, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe instructed the Secretary General of the body Maria Pejchynovych-Burych to start preparing a draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual creation of the tribunal.

According to the representative of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice, Anton Korynevych, the special tribunal can start its work even before the end of the war.