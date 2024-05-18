Putin cynically rejected Macron's proposal for ceasefire in Ukraine

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has rejected French President, Emmanuel Macron's, proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Olympics in Paris.
Putin found a cynical justification for refusing to end the war against Ukraine
The Kremlin dictator did not hide the fact that his occupation army does not plan to comply with the ‘Olympic truce’ proposed by Macron and will continue the criminal war against Ukraine during the Olympic Games in Paris.
The Kremlin dictator added that since the aggressor country was suspended from participating in the Paris Olympics, it does not plan to comply with the principles of the International Olympic Committee.
Will Putin wait for the tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine?
According to Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Region National Police Investigation Department, in his comments to journalists of the FreeDom TV channel, Russian war criminals are currently hunting Ukrainian volunteers and arranging executions of civilians in Vovchansk.
In particular, Ukrainian law enforcement officers managed to take away from Vovchansk a young man who was almost shot by the Russian occupiers, as well as a wounded pensioner.
In January 2023, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for a tribunal for Putin.
At the beginning of April 2024, at the international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine", 44 states supported the idea of creating a special tribunal.
At the end of April, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe instructed the Secretary General of the body Maria Pejchynovych-Burych to start preparing a draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual creation of the tribunal.
According to the representative of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice, Anton Korynevych, the special tribunal can start its work even before the end of the war.
