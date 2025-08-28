Putin cynically renounces attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Russia has said that the so-called "special military operation" is continuing. The Kremlin traditionally claims that the targets of the strikes were "exclusively military facilities," despite the numerous destruction of residential buildings and the deaths of civilians.

Peskov cynically renounced Russia's attack on peaceful Kyiv

The Russian dictator's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, denied during a conversation with Russian propagandists that Russia's night attack on Kyiv was directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

According to him, Russian troops allegedly continue to strike exclusively at "military facilities," and "targets are being successfully destroyed."

At the same time, despite the numerous destruction of residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, and the deaths of civilians, Peskov cynically emphasized that Russia "remains interested in continuing the negotiation process" with Ukraine.

Let us remind you that last night the Russian occupiers carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv. Not only civilian objects but also diplomatic institutions were hit by the terrorist country. In particular, the building of the European Union mission in Ukraine was damaged.