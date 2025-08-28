The world condemned Russia's acts of aerial terror over Ukraine on the night of August 28

Representatives of a number of states, politicians, and diplomats have condemned Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28.

Europe and the world with Ukraine amid massive shelling by Russia

Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine, including on Kyiv, demonstrate a deliberate escalation by the Kremlin and a mockery of efforts to achieve peace.

This was written about on the X network by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.

While the world seeks a path to peace, Russia responds with missiles.



The overnight attack on Kyiv shows a deliberate choice to escalate and mock the peace efforts.



Russia must stop the killing and negotiate. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 28, 2025

The night strike on Kyiv "demonstrates a deliberate choice of escalation and a mockery of peace efforts," the top diplomat added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is demanding that Russia immediately stop indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Another night of continuous Russian bombing has hit civilian infrastructure and claimed innocent lives. The EU Delegation in Kyiv was also damaged. Our Delegation staff are safe. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

She stressed that "Russia must immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks against civilian infrastructure and join negotiations for a just and lasting peace."

Kyiv after the Russian attack

The Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, commented on the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine, noting that they are part of a campaign of terror, not a military operation.

A night of terror in Kyiv. Sirens wailed for 12 hours straight. The attack also hit our building, the EU Delegation!!! Kyiv suffered one of the most massive strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russian missiles and drones killed civilians, destroyed residential buildings and left behind death and ruins.

She reported that one of the strikes destroyed a building adjacent to the European Union Delegation, and the blast wave severely damaged the Delegation building, as well as the residential tower where many of its staff live, who were fortunately unharmed but "shocked and frightened."

The war directly affected them last night. The war affected the European Union. And no one will convince me that this was not Putin's intention. No one is safe. Not families in their homes. Not children in their beds. Not those who represent the EU in Kyiv. Putin will stop at nothing. He bombs, he destroys, he kills. This is not a military operation. This is terror. Katarina Maternova Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine

The ambassador reported that she is currently in Slovakia, where she is burying her mother, who died three days ago.

This makes me even more worried about the victims, their families and my dear colleagues. I share their pain. This war is a test that we must not fail.

She added that the EU supports Ukraine, and that "together we must confront it."

European Parliament President Roberta Metzola commented on the X network about Russia's latest strikes on the Ukrainian capital, saying they are part of a "senseless aggression."

The staff of the EU Delegation are the voice of the EU on the ground in Ukraine. Last night, their offices were targeted by yet another indiscriminate attack by Russia in this senseless aggression. My thoughts are with our entire team in Kyiv and with the brave people of Ukraine who deserve to live in peace.

Also, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, the Foreign Ministers of Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popshoi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, and many other representatives of countries around the world expressed their support for Ukraine.