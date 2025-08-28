The world condemned Russia's acts of aerial terror over Ukraine on the night of August 28

Representatives of a number of states, politicians, and diplomats have condemned Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28.
Europe and the world with Ukraine amid massive shelling by Russia
Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine, including on Kyiv, demonstrate a deliberate escalation by the Kremlin and a mockery of efforts to achieve peace.
This was written about on the X network by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.
While the world seeks a path to peace, Russia responds with missiles.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 28, 2025
The overnight attack on Kyiv shows a deliberate choice to escalate and mock the peace efforts.
Russia must stop the killing and negotiate.
While the world searches for a path to peace, Russia responds with missiles.
The night strike on Kyiv "demonstrates a deliberate choice of escalation and a mockery of peace efforts," the top diplomat added.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is demanding that Russia immediately stop indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.
She stressed that "Russia must immediately cease its indiscriminate attacks against civilian infrastructure and join negotiations for a just and lasting peace."
The Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, commented on the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine, noting that they are part of a campaign of terror, not a military operation.
She reported that one of the strikes destroyed a building adjacent to the European Union Delegation, and the blast wave severely damaged the Delegation building, as well as the residential tower where many of its staff live, who were fortunately unharmed but "shocked and frightened."
The ambassador reported that she is currently in Slovakia, where she is burying her mother, who died three days ago.
This makes me even more worried about the victims, their families and my dear colleagues. I share their pain. This war is a test that we must not fail.
She added that the EU supports Ukraine, and that "together we must confront it."
European Parliament President Roberta Metzola commented on the X network about Russia's latest strikes on the Ukrainian capital, saying they are part of a "senseless aggression."
Also, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, the Foreign Ministers of Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popshoi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, and many other representatives of countries around the world expressed their support for Ukraine.
