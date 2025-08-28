Three children killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Ukraine
Three children killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv
A combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed 13 people. Among them were three children, ages 2, 14, and 17.

  • Three children, ages 2, 14, and 17, were among the 13 people killed in a brutal missile and drone attack on Kyiv by the Russian Federation.
  • Kyiv declared August 29 as a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack, prohibiting any entertainment events in the city.
  • The death toll in Kyiv from the attack has risen to 13 people, with 10 others reported missing as rescue operations continue in the affected areas.

Russia killed three children in Kyiv

As of 10:20, the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack had increased.

The death toll from the enemy attack has risen to 12 people.

Unfortunately, among them are three children, ages 2, 17, and 14.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko clarified on television that about 50 victims sought medical attention, and 40 were hospitalized.

In Kyiv, August 29 has been declared a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be flown at half-mast on this day. Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city on this date.

At 11:00 AM, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the death toll in Kyiv had increased.

13 people killed in Kyiv after Russian strike. Rescuers pulled three more bodies from the rubble. 12 people died in Darnytskyi district, where a five-story building was partially destroyed, and another person in Shevchenkivske.

Another 10 people are missing. Rescue operations continue at the sites of the strikes.

A video of the Russian Federation's missile attack on Kyiv also appeared online.

