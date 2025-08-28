Three children killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

A combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed 13 people. Among them were three children, ages 2, 14, and 17.
Russia killed three children in Kyiv
As of 10:20, the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack had increased.
The death toll from the enemy attack has risen to 12 people.
Unfortunately, among them are three children, ages 2, 17, and 14.
In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko clarified on television that about 50 victims sought medical attention, and 40 were hospitalized.
In Kyiv, August 29 has been declared a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack.
Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be flown at half-mast on this day. Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city on this date.
At 11:00 AM, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the death toll in Kyiv had increased.
Another 10 people are missing. Rescue operations continue at the sites of the strikes.
A video of the Russian Federation's missile attack on Kyiv also appeared online.
