Putin cynically renounces Russia's deadly strike on Kryvyi Rih

The Russian Federation always strikes only at military targets, and this was the case during the shelling of Kryvyi Rih. This was a cynical statement made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Points of attention
- The Russian regime has once again shown its cynicism by disavowing the deadly attack on the civilian population of Kryvyi Rih.
- The issues of a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities remain open while Russia systematically violates the agreements.
- It is necessary to maintain pressure on Russia and provide international support to achieve peace and stability in the region.
Peskov made a cynical statement about the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih
During a conversation with journalists, Peskov was asked whether Russian intelligence could have made a mistake with the data during the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. After all, it is already known that 20 people died there, 9 of whom were children.
To which Peskov advised to believe only the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense, because Russia allegedly does not strike Ukrainian civilian objects.
Here I propose to focus entirely on the statement of our Ministry of Defense. Our military strikes exclusively at military or near-military targets. No strikes were made on social facilities.
It is worth noting that immediately after the massive shelling of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, the Russians invented their own justification for the killing of Ukrainian children. At that time, they claimed that they had hit a meeting of Ukrainian military personnel in a nearby restaurant with a high-explosive missile.
It is worth noting that earlier the Kremlin stated that the energy truce with Ukraine had supposedly been in effect since March 18. Then information emerged that, with the mediation of the United States, Ukraine and Russia had agreed to cease attacks on energy and port infrastructure. The "truce" came into effect on March 25.
However, despite such statements, the Russians have already violated it several times.
