Russia's illegitimate president Vladimir Putin has said he may meet with US President Donald Trump in the UAE and would also be open to meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he said in a comment to a Russian journalist.

Putin sets conditions for meeting with Zelenskyy

At the same time, the Russian dictator emphasized that appropriate conditions must be created for such negotiations, but according to Putin, they are still far from being achieved.

The Kremlin leader also noted that his country has many friends who would help organize a meeting with Trump.

One of such states, according to Putin, could be the United Arab Emirates.

Putin also said that interest in meeting with Trump had been "expressed on both sides."

Earlier, the President of Ukraine stated that various formats for a meeting at the leadership level to end the war are currently being considered. According to him, these include two bilateral formats and one trilateral one.

Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It's time to end the war. Thank you to everyone who helps!

At the same time, CNN reported that Donald Trump ordered to quickly organize meetings with Putin and Zelensky. In particular, the US president informed several European leaders of his intention to meet with Putin in the coming days, and then hold a trilateral meeting with the participation of Zelensky.