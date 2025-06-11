Russian MP and head of the Federation Council's Information Policy Committee, Alexei Pushkov, claims that the United States is supposedly "the main candidate for collapse in the near future" due to growing internal conflicts.

Putin predicts the collapse of the US

A representative of the ruling United Russia party wrote about this on Telegram.

California is in chaos and chaos. Rioters are throwing bricks at police cars, pallets of which someone has carefully placed all over Los Angeles, just like during the 2020 riots. Mexican flags are flying everywhere, symbolizing the rebellion of illegal immigrants whom Trump intends to deport from the country. At the same time, the state's governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, essentially supports the rioters and blames the federal government for everything. Share

According to him, "while Brussels dreams of the collapse of Russia, which will not happen, the main candidate for collapse may be the United States: the country may not be able to withstand the powerful splits that are shaking American society. Moreover, internal conflicts in the United States are only growing."

Pushkov also claims that "in the 21st century, the United States could become the United States."

It is worth noting that Pushkov is a hereditary Soviet and Russian diplomat. He is also the head of the delegation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to the PACE and one of the authors of the amendments to the Russian constitution that allowed Putin to become a "lifetime president."

Protests in California erupted after a series of immigration raids last week that resulted in the arrest of more than 100 people. People took to the streets in and around downtown Los Angeles. Local authorities deployed law enforcement to disperse the demonstrations.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of National Guard forces to Los Angeles. Share

California authorities have filed a lawsuit against Trump over the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops without consulting the state, accusing the president of trying to create chaos for his own political goals.