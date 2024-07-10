The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, decided to release all Indians recruited by the Russian occupiers for the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin was pushed to such a decision by Indian Prime Minister Modi, who arrived on a visit to Moscow.
- At least two Indians have died in Russia's war against Ukraine, and dozens more are stuck in the war zone.
- The size of the total combat losses in the Russian army as of July 2024 has increased significantly.
Putin made an unexpected decision after meeting with Modi
According to NDTV, the Russian dictator was prompted to take such a step by a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Journalist insiders claim that the politicians actively discussed the service of Indians in the Russian army during a dinner on July 8 after Modi raised the issue.
In addition, it is emphasized that Putin agreed to release all Indians who were recruited into the Russian army, as well as to facilitate their return.
According to the latest data, at least two Indians died in Russia's war against Ukraine, and dozens of those stuck in the war zone complain that they were tricked into fighting on the side of the Russian army.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army as of July 9, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.09.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 553,410 (+1,220) people,
tanks — 8178 (+7) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 15,704 (+19) units,
artillery systems — 15,015 (+49) units,
MLRS — 1115 (+0) units,
air defence equipment — 880 (+0) units,
aircraft — 361 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 11922 (+29),
cruise missiles — 2389 (+36),
warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,212 (+62) units,
special equipment — 2516 (+13).
