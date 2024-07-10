The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, decided to release all Indians recruited by the Russian occupiers for the war in Ukraine.

Putin made an unexpected decision after meeting with Modi

According to NDTV, the Russian dictator was prompted to take such a step by a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Journalist insiders claim that the politicians actively discussed the service of Indians in the Russian army during a dinner on July 8 after Modi raised the issue.

In addition, it is emphasized that Putin agreed to release all Indians who were recruited into the Russian army, as well as to facilitate their return.

At the dinner, Putin also congratulated Modi on his re-election for a third term and spoke about the growth of the Indian economy, the report said. Share

According to the latest data, at least two Indians died in Russia's war against Ukraine, and dozens of those stuck in the war zone complain that they were tricked into fighting on the side of the Russian army.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army as of July 9, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.09.24 approximately amounted to: