Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed the occupiers to build "resorts" on the captured coast of the Sea of Azov. In this way, he wants to force Russians to move to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This may become a reason for the migration of Russians to the occupied territories.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

Recently, according to the Opposition, the Russian dictator held a meeting involving representatives of all "administrations" in the occupied territories regarding the creation of new year-round sea resorts and the development of tourism. Considerable attention was paid to the "development plans" of this sector on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

But, as noted in the Resistance, these "resorts" will only be used by occupation troops or workers of occupation administrations together with collaborators.

With such statements and actions, the occupiers are trying to assure the workers of the occupation administrations, collaborators and Russians who intend to settle in the occupied territories that their security problems will eventually be solved.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian underground and the Defense Forces of Ukraine are "actively preparing for the summer season" and are ready to show the Russians the "hottest spots" for those willing to visit the Russian "resorts" in the Azov region.

Near Mariupol, the Armed Forces attacked the equipment of the Russian Federation

On the night of March 29, it was very hot in this triangle. So, the equipment has been drastically reduced. Visually, there are four units of tracked vehicles, plus parts of the S-300. And this is only what we managed to record "with our eyes", — said Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

As the mayor's adviser explained, it is about the "triangle" in the Mariupol district between the settlements of Kalchyk, Granitne and Zorya. On the evening of March 29, there were explosions.

According to Andryushchenko, the Ukrainian military could strike this area because there are several tunnels that the Russian military uses to store equipment, ammunition, and air defense equipment.

The settlements near the impact site are currently closed, the Russians are looking for those who provided the coordinates.