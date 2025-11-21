Putin falsely boasted about the "successes of the SVO" and Russia's readiness for peace talks with Ukraine

On the evening of November 21, the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stated that Russia was allegedly ready to "show flexibility" regarding a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but they were also satisfied with "the dynamics in the North-Eastern Front (this is what Russia calls the war against Ukraine)."

Putin made a false statement regarding peace talks with Ukraine

He said this at a meeting with the National Security and Defense Council.

The dictator said that the current 28-point plan is supposedly "modernized after Alaska." Share

The text of the plan is in Russia, but it "has not yet been discussed with Russia in detail." Putin cynically believes that this is because "the US is unable to obtain consent from Ukraine."

According to him, Washington asked Moscow to show flexibility towards Kyiv.

Putin also says that after the summit in Alaska, the negotiations were effectively put on hold due to "Ukraine's refusal to accept the terms of the proposed agreement."

Putin continued to claim that Russian troops had completely captured Kupyansk. This information had previously been denied by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.