The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, once again boasted of his nuclear potential in the defense sector.
Points of attention
- Putin's recent boast about Russia's nuclear triad having the highest share of modern weapons is false.
- The significance of the nuclear triad as a guarantee of Russia's sovereignty and the context of Putin's statements.
- Putin's claims come amidst discussions on the state arms program for the next twenty years and the importance of advancing military technologies.
Putin boasts about the most modern nuclear triad
Putin said this at a meeting on issues related to the state arms program.
He stated that the share of modern weapons in the Russian nuclear triad is allegedly 95% and that this is the highest figure in the world.
At the same time, Putin instructed to pay special attention to the nuclear triad as a guarantee of Russia's sovereignty in the new state arms program of the Russian Federation, designed for 2027-2036.
Today, our task is to form a new long-term program for the entire complex of systems and weapons models, including, first of all, of course, promising ones, to make maximum use of the experience of the special military operation (the war against Ukraine - ed.), various regional conflicts, and, of course, it is important to take into account global trends in the development of military technologies.
As is known, the nuclear triad is possessed by three countries in the world — the USA, China and Russia. And it is unlikely that after the brilliant special operation of the SSU “Website”, when 41 Russian strategic aircraft were destroyed, Russia can claim the first place in the “nuclear club”.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-