Putin is buying time to continue the war — Zelenskyy on Russia's criminal actions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin is buying time to continue the war — Zelenskyy on Russia's criminal actions

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of the fact that not everyone in the world condemns his attacks on Ukraine. He wants to continue the war and is buying time to do so.

Points of attention

  • Vladimir Putin is exploiting the mixed global reaction to his attacks on Ukraine to continue the war and buy time for his agenda.
  • President Zelenskyy highlights the necessity of implementing a ceasefire and exerting pressure on Russia to establish peace.
  • The recent strikes by Russian forces have resulted in casualties, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic efforts and security guarantees to end the conflict.

Not the whole world condemns Putin's actions — Zelenskyy

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address.

The head of state said that as a result of today's massive night strike by the Russians throughout the country, 80 people were injured. Everyone was provided with assistance. There are also fatalities. As of now, four fatalities are known — in Kyiv and Lutsk. There may still be people under the rubble.

The President drew attention to the fact that those killed in Kyiv were rescuers Danylo Skadin, Andriy Remennyi, and Pavlo Ezgor, who arrived at the scene of the first strike and were killed by a second strike by the Russian occupiers.

And, unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such strikes. And that is exactly what Putin is taking advantage of. He is buying time to continue fighting. The Russians are constantly trying to divide the world to prevent the pressure for war from increasing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be provided, and peace must be established. This requires initial steps, including a ceasefire.

We need to put pressure on Russia to make this happen and for the strikes to stop.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia
What is known about the upcoming prisoner exchange?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy publicly addressed Putin with a new proposal
What Zelensky offers Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump angry with Zelensky over "cool" SBU operation
Why Trump got angry with Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?