Putin is buying time to continue the war — Zelenskyy on Russia's criminal actions

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of the fact that not everyone in the world condemns his attacks on Ukraine. He wants to continue the war and is buying time to do so.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address.

The head of state said that as a result of today's massive night strike by the Russians throughout the country, 80 people were injured. Everyone was provided with assistance. There are also fatalities. As of now, four fatalities are known — in Kyiv and Lutsk. There may still be people under the rubble.

The President drew attention to the fact that those killed in Kyiv were rescuers Danylo Skadin, Andriy Remennyi, and Pavlo Ezgor, who arrived at the scene of the first strike and were killed by a second strike by the Russian occupiers.

And, unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such strikes. And that is exactly what Putin is taking advantage of. He is buying time to continue fighting. The Russians are constantly trying to divide the world to prevent the pressure for war from increasing. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be provided, and peace must be established. This requires initial steps, including a ceasefire.