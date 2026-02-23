The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has already started World War III, but the question is how to stop him.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy claims that Vladimir Putin has already initiated World War III, posing a threat to global peace and stability.
- The withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from eastern Ukraine could have adverse effects on Ukrainian society and the fight against Russian aggression.
The question is how to stop Putin — Zelenskyy
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the British broadcaster BBC.
According to Zelensky, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory in eastern Ukraine will divide Ukrainian society.
I see it differently. I don't look at it just as land. I see it as an abandonment — a weakening of our position, an abandonment of hundreds of thousands of our people who live there. That's how I see it. And I'm sure that this "withdrawal" (of troops — ed.) will divide our society.
He also emphasized that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory could satisfy Putin only for a certain time.
