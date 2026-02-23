The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has already started World War III, but the question is how to stop him.

The question is how to stop Putin — Zelenskyy

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the British broadcaster BBC.

I believe that Putin has already started it (World War III — ed.). The question is how much territory he can seize and how to stop him... Russia wants to impose a different way of life on the world and change the life that people have chosen for themselves. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory in eastern Ukraine will divide Ukrainian society.

I see it differently. I don't look at it just as land. I see it as an abandonment — a weakening of our position, an abandonment of hundreds of thousands of our people who live there. That's how I see it. And I'm sure that this "withdrawal" (of troops — ed.) will divide our society.

He also emphasized that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory could satisfy Putin only for a certain time.