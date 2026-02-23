Putin has already started World War III — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin has already started World War III — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has already started World War III, but the question is how to stop him.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy claims that Vladimir Putin has already initiated World War III, posing a threat to global peace and stability.
  • The withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from eastern Ukraine could have adverse effects on Ukrainian society and the fight against Russian aggression.

The question is how to stop Putin — Zelenskyy

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the British broadcaster BBC.

I believe that Putin has already started it (World War III — ed.). The question is how much territory he can seize and how to stop him... Russia wants to impose a different way of life on the world and change the life that people have chosen for themselves.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory in eastern Ukraine will divide Ukrainian society.

I see it differently. I don't look at it just as land. I see it as an abandonment — a weakening of our position, an abandonment of hundreds of thousands of our people who live there. That's how I see it. And I'm sure that this "withdrawal" (of troops — ed.) will divide our society.

He also emphasized that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory could satisfy Putin only for a certain time.

This (withdrawal of Ukrainian troops — ed.) will probably satisfy him (Putin — ed.) for a while... he needs a break... but once he recovers, our European partners say it could take three to five years. In my opinion, he can recover in no more than a couple of years. Where will he go next? We don't know, but the fact that he will want to continue the war is a fact.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky imposes sanctions against 225 captains of the Russian shadow fleet
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine hits Russia with sanctions again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky shocked Russia and the US at the beginning of a full-scale war
Zelensky shocked Russia and the US at the beginning of a full-scale war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky ordered to strengthen the defense of Sumy region
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Sumy Region's air defense will be strengthened

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?