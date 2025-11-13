Putin has carried out a successful campaign of intimidation of Europe with drones and fighter jets — Zelenskyy
Source:  Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin's targeted campaign of launching drones and fighter jets into the airspace of European NATO member states has worked, scaring some European leaders into sending air defense systems to Ukraine.

  • Zelenskyy accuses Putin of conducting a successful campaign of intimidation against Europe using drones and fighter jets.
  • Precise incursions by Russian drones and fighter jets into European airspace have led to European leaders refraining from sending air defense systems to Ukraine.
  • Putin's deliberate intimidation tactics have achieved the goal of deterring aid to Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy announced the refusal of some countries to provide Ukraine with air defense

In particular, Zelenskyy reported, Putin has been carrying out a deliberate campaign of intimidation against Europe with recent incursions of drones and fighter jets into the airspace of NATO member countries.

This led to Putin being able to make leaders more reluctant to send air defense systems to Ukraine.

I think he scared them. That was his goal. And he achieved it.

According to the President of Ukraine, "it was psychological intimidation, without a doubt."

In recent months, Russian drones have been increasingly spotted in various European countries, causing airports to suspend operations and passenger flights to be canceled.

