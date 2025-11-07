Russia is stockpiling drones for attacks on Ukraine in winter — Zelenskyy

The coming winter in Ukraine will be difficult, as the Russian occupiers stockpile strike drones for new attacks.

Russia is preparing for winter attacks on Ukraine — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing.

The Ukrainian head of state drew attention to the fact that for Ukraine, winter actually begins with the start of the heating season. This is the time when the occupiers intensify attacks on critical infrastructure.

We understand that there will be many challenges, and therefore we will need to prepare, and we are counting on our partners to help us get through this winter together, not alone. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, in case of problems with gas supplies, Ukraine is already preparing to import gas. This will require about $2 billion, and Ukrainian officials are "on the way to resolving this issue."

The president also drew attention to the fact that as of today, Russia is not attacking Ukraine at the maximum of its capabilities — the enemy can launch more than 500 "Shaheeds" per day.