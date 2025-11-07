Russia is stockpiling drones for attacks on Ukraine in winter — Zelenskyy

The coming winter in Ukraine will be difficult, as the Russian occupiers stockpile strike drones for new attacks.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers are stockpiling strike drones for winter attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, posing a serious threat.
- Russia is capable of launching over 500 Shahed drones per day during the winter, intensifying the challenges for Ukraine.
- Ukraine is making preparations for potential problems with gas supplies and plans to import gas worth $2 billion to mitigate the impact of winter attacks.
Russia is preparing for winter attacks on Ukraine — Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing.
The Ukrainian head of state drew attention to the fact that for Ukraine, winter actually begins with the start of the heating season. This is the time when the occupiers intensify attacks on critical infrastructure.
According to Zelenskyy, in case of problems with gas supplies, Ukraine is already preparing to import gas. This will require about $2 billion, and Ukrainian officials are "on the way to resolving this issue."
The president also drew attention to the fact that as of today, Russia is not attacking Ukraine at the maximum of its capabilities — the enemy can launch more than 500 "Shaheeds" per day.
We understand that they are stockpiling, preparing for attacks. We understand that the winter will be difficult.
