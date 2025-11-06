Zelenskyy approved a new package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among the key sectors targeted by the new economic restrictions are energy and electronics.
He also added that the new package acts, in particular, against the export of Russian resources and schemes for supplying electronic components to Russia, and the overall impact on Russian earnings from the 19th package is estimated at at least tens of billions of euros annually.
The Head of State also instructed the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to prepare new decisions based on relevant submissions regarding entities in the field of Russian propaganda and military production, as well as against collaborators.
It was previously reported that the European Union has officially approved a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions are aimed at reducing the Kremlin's revenues and preventing sanctions circumvention through third countries.
The EU Council decision added 45 companies to the list of entities supporting Russia's military and industrial complex.
These include third-country companies that help Moscow circumvent export restrictions and obtain dual-use technologies, including machine tools, electronics and drone components. The list also includes 12 companies in China and Hong Kong.
