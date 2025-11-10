Zelenskyy announced the number of Patriot air defense systems needed by Ukraine
Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the number of Patriot air defense systems needed by Ukraine

Zelenskyy
Source:  The Guardian

Ukraine wants to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from the United States to protect Ukrainian skies from threats. While these systems are being manufactured in the United States, European countries can lend Ukraine their Patriots.

  • Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from the US to defend its airspace against Russian drones and other threats.
  • Zelenskyy urges European nations to lend Patriot systems to Ukraine until the US delivery arrives, highlighting the critical need for boosting Ukrainian airspace protection.
  • The purpose of acquiring new Patriot systems is to enhance the defense capabilities of Ukrainian skies and counter potential security risks effectively.

Ukraine wants to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Guardian.

According to him, Ukraine is currently working closely with partners to protect Ukrainian airspace from Russian drones. But so far, there is no progress — Britain and its allies do not want to send fighter jets for patrols.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine wants to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from an American manufacturer. But while they are being manufactured, Ukraine is considering the option of "borrowing" similar systems from European countries.

On October 25, during a meeting of the "coalition of the determined", Zelensky called on European partners to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems. According to him, Kyiv would return them immediately after receiving the ordered air defense batteries from the United States.

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine will be able to receive new Patriot systems much faster if European countries skip Kyiv in the queue for purchases from the United States.

Ukraine managed to strengthen its air defense

