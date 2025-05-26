"Putin has gone absolutely crazy". Trump made an unexpected statement about Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has "gone absolutely crazy." He added that if he decides to take over all of Ukraine, then Russia will be in for a disaster.

Trump finally responded to the massive shelling of Ukraine

Trump expressed this on the social network Truth Social.

Trump's statements came after Russia has been massively shelling Ukraine with drones and missiles for several days in a row.

I have always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy! He is killing countless people unnecessarily, and I am not just talking about soldiers. He is launching missiles and drones at cities in Ukraine for no reason. I have always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just part of it, and maybe that will turn out to be true, but if he does that, it will lead to the collapse of Russia. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition to his attacks on Putin, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in particular, because his words allegedly create problems.

Likewise, President Zelensky is not doing his country any good by speaking the way he does. Everything that comes out of his mouth creates problems, I don't like it, and it would be better if it stopped.

He also reiterated that the war in Ukraine would never have started if he had been president. In addition, Trump distanced himself from Russia's war against Ukraine, saying it was not his war.

Trump's post

This is Zelensky, Putin, and Biden's war, not Trump's. I'm just helping put out the big, ugly fires that have been started by gross incompetence and hatred.

As a reminder, a few hours ago, Trump, speaking to reporters, stated that he was dissatisfied with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. He noted that the Russian dictator was killing people and that something had happened to him.

I don't know what the hell happened to Putin. I've known him for a long time. We've always gotten along. But he's launching missiles into cities and killing people, and I don't like it. I don't like what Putin does. He kills people. And something happened to this guy, and I don't like it.

Trump also added that he is "absolutely" considering imposing sanctions on Russia.