"Putin has gone absolutely crazy". Trump made an unexpected statement about Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has "gone absolutely crazy." He added that if he decides to take over all of Ukraine, then Russia will be in for a disaster.
Trump finally responded to the massive shelling of Ukraine
Trump expressed this on the social network Truth Social.
Trump's statements came after Russia has been massively shelling Ukraine with drones and missiles for several days in a row.
In addition to his attacks on Putin, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in particular, because his words allegedly create problems.
He also reiterated that the war in Ukraine would never have started if he had been president. In addition, Trump distanced himself from Russia's war against Ukraine, saying it was not his war.
This is Zelensky, Putin, and Biden's war, not Trump's. I'm just helping put out the big, ugly fires that have been started by gross incompetence and hatred.
As a reminder, a few hours ago, Trump, speaking to reporters, stated that he was dissatisfied with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. He noted that the Russian dictator was killing people and that something had happened to him.
Trump also added that he is "absolutely" considering imposing sanctions on Russia.
