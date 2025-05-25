US President Donald Trump has condemned the aggressor country Russia and former President Barack Obama. The White House chief of staff began complaining that the US designed a hypersonic missile that was later "stolen" by the Russians.
Trump is furious about what Russia did
The American leader did not hide his indignation during the graduation ceremony of graduates of the West Point Military Academy.
Journalists noted that Donald Trump spent quite a long time reflecting on the achievements of the US military, and also talked about hypersonic weapons.
What is important to understand is that he mentioned it in connection with a project implemented by eight West Point cadets.
It is also worth noting that the head of the White House has previously complained about the theft committed by the Russians.
Two years ago, he stated that Moscow shamelessly stole plans for "super-duper missiles."
