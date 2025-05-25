"Something bad happened." Trump is furious about Russia's actions
"Something bad happened." Trump is furious about Russia's actions

Trump is furious about what Russia did
US President Donald Trump has condemned the aggressor country Russia and former President Barack Obama. The White House chief of staff began complaining that the US designed a hypersonic missile that was later "stolen" by the Russians.

  • The White House chief of staff's complaints and Trump's public condemnation of Russia's actions were prominent during the graduation ceremony at the West Point Military Academy.
  • The ongoing tensions between the US and Russia, exacerbated by incidents like the missile theft allegations, continue to strain diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Trump is furious about what Russia did

The American leader did not hide his indignation during the graduation ceremony of graduates of the West Point Military Academy.

Journalists noted that Donald Trump spent quite a long time reflecting on the achievements of the US military, and also talked about hypersonic weapons.

What is important to understand is that he mentioned it in connection with a project implemented by eight West Point cadets.

The eight cadets here today have taken on the task of designing their own hypersonic missile. Oh, we can use you to build them right now. You know, ours was stolen. We designed them. They were stolen during the Obama administration. You know who stole them? The Russians stole them. Something bad happened.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

It is also worth noting that the head of the White House has previously complained about the theft committed by the Russians.

Two years ago, he stated that Moscow shamelessly stole plans for "super-duper missiles."

