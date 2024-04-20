According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is actually afraid of Ukraine and the countries of the civilized world.
Which indicates Putin's fear of Ukraine and the free world
In an interview with Brazilian media journalists, the head of state noted that brave and self-confident people do not threaten the world with the use of nuclear weapons.
Zelensky emphasized that Putin is very afraid of Ukraine, because he is not a self-confident person.
Zelenskyi on Brazil's participation in the peace summit
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is interested in the active participation of Brazil and, in particular, of President Lula da Silva in the first Global Peace Summit.
The President also thanked the journalists for coming to Ukraine. Zelensky again invited the president of Brazil to visit Ukraine.
The head of state also recalled that he met with Lula da Silva in September 2023 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.
Earlier, the president of Brazil declared his readiness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia and even presented his "peace plan". However, in Kyiv, this was treated with skepticism due to the somewhat pro-Russian views of the politician.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-