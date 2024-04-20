Putin is afraid of Ukraine and the civilized world — Zelensky
Putin is afraid of Ukraine and the civilized world — Zelensky

Office of the President of Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is actually afraid of Ukraine and the countries of the civilized world.

Which indicates Putin's fear of Ukraine and the free world

In an interview with Brazilian media journalists, the head of state noted that brave and self-confident people do not threaten the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

Zelensky emphasized that Putin is very afraid of Ukraine, because he is not a self-confident person.

Because confident people with a large army, a large state with such nuclear weapons do not threaten the world. Brave people with nuclear weapons do not threaten civilization, the existence of the Earth, in fact, all living things. Therefore, for me, the psychotype of this "type" is completely clear, — emphasized Zelensky.

Zelenskyi on Brazil's participation in the peace summit

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is interested in the active participation of Brazil and, in particular, of President Lula da Silva in the first Global Peace Summit.

I believe that his presence there, like any leaders of any country in the world who receive an invitation, indicates that they, these people, want peace. It is desirable for it to be a just peace for Ukraine, Zelensky emphasized.

The President also thanked the journalists for coming to Ukraine. Zelensky again invited the president of Brazil to visit Ukraine.

The head of state also recalled that he met with Lula da Silva in September 2023 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Earlier, the president of Brazil declared his readiness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia and even presented his "peace plan". However, in Kyiv, this was treated with skepticism due to the somewhat pro-Russian views of the politician.

