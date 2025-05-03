Putin is furious over the invitation of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to the parade in London
Putin is furious over the invitation of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to the parade in London

Peskov
Source:  online.ua

Russia was hypocritically outraged by the invitation of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen to the Victory Day military parade in Britain.

Points of attention

  • Russia's outrage over the invitation of Ukrainian soldiers to the London parade highlights the hypocrisy and confirmation of Ukraine's vital role in the victory over Nazism.
  • Accusations of Ukraine supporting Nazism are unfounded and overlook the significant contributions Ukrainian military personnel made in World War II.
  • The invitation of Ukrainian soldiers to the Victory Day parade in London is a testament to honoring their sacrifice and celebrating their important role in defeating Nazism.

Peskov furious over invitation of Ukrainians to military parade in London

Russian propagandists asked Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, whether Britain could lose the chance to mediate between Ukraine and the Russian Federation after inviting the Ukrainian Armed Forces to a parade that allegedly constitutes "support for Nazism."

Peskov replied that London did not claim to be a mediator, and then moved on to accusations of supporting "Nazis."

Of course, inviting followers of neo-Nazi elements and those who directly glorify neo-Nazis in their own country to the Victory Day celebration is, of course, not just disrespect, disrespect for those British people, for those British veterans who gave their lives during World War II. This is, in Russian terms, blasphemy.

It should be noted that Peskov's statements about "neo-Nazi elements" are a cynical lie, because Ukrainians played an important role in the victory over Nazism. About 7 million fought in the ranks of the Soviet army, more than 250 thousand in the armies of the allies.

In addition, Ukraine was one of the main theaters of hostilities and lost, according to various sources, from 5 to 7 million people.

The Victory Day parade will be held in Britain on May 8. In addition to Ukrainian military personnel, representatives of the armies of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand will participate, carrying the flags of their countries.

