VE Day in Europe. Ukrainian soldiers will join the military march
VE Day in Europe. Ukrainian soldiers will join the military march

What is known about the Victory Day parade in London?
Source:  Reuters

Ukrainian military personnel will participate in a festive procession dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of the war on the continent during World War II.

Points of attention

  • The participation of Ukrainian defenders in the parade symbolizes solidarity and honors the memory of those who died in World War II.
  • This year, Ukraine also commemorates Remembrance and Victory Day on May 8, paying tribute to the sacrifices made during 1939–1945 conflicts.

What is known about the Victory Day parade in London?

As journalists have learned, Ukrainian soldiers will join approximately 1,000 military personnel in the British armed forces.

It is known that soldiers on horseback and military bands will participate in the parade to symbolize worldwide support for Ukraine's long struggle for freedom in its war against the Russian Federation.

Defense Secretary John Healy has already made a statement on this matter.

"In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since World War II, it is entirely appropriate that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, currently fighting on the front lines of freedom, are represented at the event on Monday," the British minister stressed.

What is important to understand is that official London has planned a variety of events on the eve of the anniversary, including a military parade and an air show.

The culmination will be a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London, which is expected to be attended by the royal family.

As a reminder, on May 8, Ukraine celebrates Remembrance and Victory Day, honoring those who died in World War II of 1939–1945.

