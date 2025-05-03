Ukrainian military personnel will participate in a festive procession dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of the war on the continent during World War II.
- The participation of Ukrainian defenders in the parade symbolizes solidarity and honors the memory of those who died in World War II.
- This year, Ukraine also commemorates Remembrance and Victory Day on May 8, paying tribute to the sacrifices made during 1939–1945 conflicts.
As journalists have learned, Ukrainian soldiers will join approximately 1,000 military personnel in the British armed forces.
It is known that soldiers on horseback and military bands will participate in the parade to symbolize worldwide support for Ukraine's long struggle for freedom in its war against the Russian Federation.
Defense Secretary John Healy has already made a statement on this matter.
What is important to understand is that official London has planned a variety of events on the eve of the anniversary, including a military parade and an air show.
The culmination will be a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London, which is expected to be attended by the royal family.
