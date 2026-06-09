Putin is furious that the whole world read Zelensky's open letter
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin is furious that the whole world read Zelensky's open letter

Lavrov does not understand the meaning of Zelensky's open letter
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian authorities have found a new reason to make claims against official Kyiv. This time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is complaining that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's open letter to dictator Putin has been seen and read by literally everyone.

Points of attention

  • Lavrov's complaints suggest growing frustration within Russian authorities towards the international community's response to the conflict in Ukraine.
  • The tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies as public exchanges between leaders and diplomats reveal deep-seated grievances and lack of progress in negotiations.

Lavrov does not understand the meaning of Zelensky's open letter

According to the scandalous Russian diplomat, the Kremlin is annoyed that the letter "has spread all over the world."

He cynically stated that "polite people don't behave like that," Euronews writes.

Sergey Lavrov began to speculate that for the Kremlin this "indicates that Ukraine is not interested in negotiations," despite Kyiv's repeated attempts to start talks with Moscow.

The Russian foreign minister echoed Putin's words that "not negotiations, but the actions of those involved" on the front lines "are crucial to the outcome" of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Lavrov also began complaining that the States showed no interest in returning to what the Kremlin said was the "agreement reached in Anchorage" in the summer of 2025.

"I very much hope that the experience of previous failures, when the West refused to abide by agreements that it itself supported, will not be repeated with regard to the Alaska agreement. But so far, to our great regret, our American partners have not shown any interest in this."

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bulgaria's new Prime Minister Radev plans to stop arms supplies to Ukraine
Bulgaria may change its pro-Ukrainian course to a pro-Russian one
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
21st EU sanctions package against Russia. Von der Leyen announced key points
The new package of sanctions against Russia — what does it entail?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers flee from positions on Kinburn Spit — what's happening?
The Russian army loses control of the Kinburn Spit

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?