The Russian authorities have found a new reason to make claims against official Kyiv. This time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is complaining that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's open letter to dictator Putin has been seen and read by literally everyone.

Lavrov does not understand the meaning of Zelensky's open letter

According to the scandalous Russian diplomat, the Kremlin is annoyed that the letter "has spread all over the world."

He cynically stated that "polite people don't behave like that," Euronews writes.

Sergey Lavrov began to speculate that for the Kremlin this "indicates that Ukraine is not interested in negotiations," despite Kyiv's repeated attempts to start talks with Moscow.

The Russian foreign minister echoed Putin's words that "not negotiations, but the actions of those involved" on the front lines "are crucial to the outcome" of Moscow's full-scale invasion. Share

Lavrov also began complaining that the States showed no interest in returning to what the Kremlin said was the "agreement reached in Anchorage" in the summer of 2025.