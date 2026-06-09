Russian occupiers flee from positions on Kinburn Spit — what's happening?
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Ukraine
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Russian occupiers flee from positions on Kinburn Spit — what's happening?

The Russian army loses control of the Kinburn Spit
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian army has begun withdrawing its units from one of the key areas of the front. This is the Kinburn Spit, located in the Mykolaiv district of the Mykolaiv region, 4.0-7.5 km from Ochakiv. This spit is an extension of the Kinburn Peninsula and partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnieper-Bug estuary.

Points of attention

  • The logistical connections of Kinburn Spit are under threat as Ukrainian forces launch drone strikes, hindering the occupiers' ability to use the area effectively.
  • The situation on Kinburn Spit highlights the intense dynamics of the conflict and the strategic importance of controlling key positions in the region.

The Russian army loses control of the Kinburn Spit

According to American analysts, units of the 337th Airborne Regiment in Moscow are fleeing from their positions on this section of the front.

One of the main reasons is the "completely disrupted" supply.

As it turned out, the Russian soldiers on the spit were left without a supply of shells, fuel, and provisions.

Given the abnormal increase in losses due to constant attacks by Ukrainian drones, the enemy simply had no choice but to flee.

The ISW team reports that a certain part of the Russian troops has already been redeployed to the Zaporizhia direction.

What is important to understand is that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet confirmed this information, but they have not denied it either.

Recently, the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, told the media that the defenders are launching drone strikes on a certain temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the Kinburn Spit has logistical connections, mainly by land. But the occupiers are practically unable to use it due to constant attacks.

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