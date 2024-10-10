Putin is going to Turkmenistan — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted

The Ukrainian side hopes that the leadership of Turkmenistan realizes that Putin is a war criminal for whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Putin's visit to Turkmenistan

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding Putin's planned visit to Turkmenistan on October 11.

Ukraine hopes that the leadership of Turkmenistan realizes that Putin is a war criminal for whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. This is just one of a whole series of crimes by the top of the Kremlin.

Putin and his accomplices are responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, murder, torture, rape, looting, shelling of civilian infrastructure and other atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. All of them must be brought to justice for crimes committed against the Ukrainian people.

The agency added that right now the Russian occupiers continue to carry out daily barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, causing the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the death of civilians.

We call on all countries that value human life, international law and the UN Charter to refrain from holding joint events with the participation of Putin, who has unleashed a war in Europe on a scale not seen since World War II, and whose hands are up to the elbows in blood.

The Ministry also appealed to all states and international organizations to make maximum efforts for the effective implementation of the Peace Formula as the only effective way to end Russian aggression and restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and on the European continent.

On October 11, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is scheduled to visit Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the prominent Turkmen poet Magtumkuli Fragi.

The EU criticized Mongolia's decision regarding Putin

Peter Stano, the speaker of the EU foreign policy service, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the international visit of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation did not go unnoticed by the European authorities.

In addition, Brussels cannot ignore the fact that Mongolia is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and should detain Putin on the warrant of the ICC prosecutor.