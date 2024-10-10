Putin is going to Turkmenistan — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted

The Ukrainian side hopes that the leadership of Turkmenistan realizes that Putin is a war criminal for whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denounced Putin as a war criminal with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, emphasizing the need for accountability for crimes committed on Ukrainian territory.
- Ukraine highlights Putin's involvement in war crimes, human rights violations, and other atrocities in Ukraine, calling for justice against him and his accomplices.
- The EU criticizes countries like Mongolia and Moldova for not detaining Putin, stressing the importance of holding individuals accountable for grave crimes, especially in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
- Efforts are being made to ensure full accountability for war crimes and create conditions for peace and stability in the region, with the Peace Formula being highlighted as the effective way to end Russian aggression and restore lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges countries to refrain from holding joint events with Putin and appeals to international organizations to make maximum efforts for the effective implementation of the Peace Formula.
This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding Putin's planned visit to Turkmenistan on October 11.
Putin and his accomplices are responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, murder, torture, rape, looting, shelling of civilian infrastructure and other atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. All of them must be brought to justice for crimes committed against the Ukrainian people.
The agency added that right now the Russian occupiers continue to carry out daily barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, causing the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the death of civilians.
We call on all countries that value human life, international law and the UN Charter to refrain from holding joint events with the participation of Putin, who has unleashed a war in Europe on a scale not seen since World War II, and whose hands are up to the elbows in blood.
The Ministry also appealed to all states and international organizations to make maximum efforts for the effective implementation of the Peace Formula as the only effective way to end Russian aggression and restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and on the European continent.
The EU criticized Mongolia's decision regarding Putin
Peter Stano, the speaker of the EU foreign policy service, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the international visit of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation did not go unnoticed by the European authorities.
In addition, Brussels cannot ignore the fact that Mongolia is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and should detain Putin on the warrant of the ICC prosecutor.
