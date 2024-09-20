Putin's arrest warrant. The EU put forward a tough demand to the bloc's members and allies

Official Brussels demands that all countries that have ratified the Rome Statute fulfill their obligations, in particular regarding the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the basis of a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.
Points of attention
- The EU demands the arrest of Vladimir Putin based on the warrants of the International Criminal Court.
- Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children in order to re-educate them under the influence of Russian propaganda.
- The European Union calls on Russia and Belarus to ensure the return of abducted civilians to Ukraine.
Putin must eventually be arrested
This is stated in the statement of the representation of the European Union at international organizations in Vienna.
The EU authorities draw attention to six arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, in particular for the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
The European authorities noted that they are extremely concerned about the fate of all Ukrainian children and other civilians who were abducted and still continue to be abducted by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
The European Union once again calls on Russia and Belarus to immediately ensure their safe return to Ukraine, official Brussels demands from Putin and Lukashenka.
Why does Russia kidnap Ukrainian children?
The senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" shared his opinion on this matter in an interview with Online.UA.
On his conviction, Putin ordered his henchmen to re-educate kidnapped Ukrainian children according to the narratives of Russian propaganda and deprive them of Ukrainian identity.
You can learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children by watching the documentary "Mutilated Childhood" from the Online.UA team:
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-