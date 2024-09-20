Official Brussels demands that all countries that have ratified the Rome Statute fulfill their obligations, in particular regarding the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the basis of a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Putin must eventually be arrested

This is stated in the statement of the representation of the European Union at international organizations in Vienna.

The EU authorities draw attention to six arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, in particular for the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

We remind you of the six arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, in particular against President Putin for the war crime of illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children. All states that have ratified the Rome Statute are obliged to comply with these orders, the official Brussels emphasizes.

The European authorities noted that they are extremely concerned about the fate of all Ukrainian children and other civilians who were abducted and still continue to be abducted by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

The European Union once again calls on Russia and Belarus to immediately ensure their safe return to Ukraine, official Brussels demands from Putin and Lukashenka.

Why does Russia kidnap Ukrainian children?

The senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" shared his opinion on this matter in an interview with Online.UA.

On his conviction, Putin ordered his henchmen to re-educate kidnapped Ukrainian children according to the narratives of Russian propaganda and deprive them of Ukrainian identity.

They are preparing a new army, they are preparing a new generation, their children in boarding schools get up in the morning and sing the Russian national anthem with St. George ribbons and sincerely believe that they are killing Nazis. I am full of revenge. Very full. "I want us to take revenge for every Ukrainian child," said "Buyvol". Share